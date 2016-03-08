As the Old Lady travels to Valencia - a return to Spain for CR7 - the Portuguese man finds himself behind rival Lionel Messi in the all-time Champions League hat-trick leaders rankings.

Messi’s one-man demolition show against PSV Eindhoven last night (4-0), resulted in the Argentine moving ahead on the leaderboard with eight. Ronaldo is behind him with seven.

The former Real Madrid still has a major lead in terms of goals, scoring 121 in his entire career compared to Messi’s 103 in the Champions League.

The Argentine does have an edge in the group stages, scoring 63 times in that phase of the competition, while Ronaldo is behind on 60…

Here are all the hat-tricks Messi has scored in the UCL:

Barcelona-Leverkusen 7-1 (March 2012)

Barcelona-Ajax 4-0 (September 2013)

Apoel-Barcelona 0-4 (November 2014)

Barcelona-Celtic 7-0 (September 2016)

Barcelona-Manchester City 4-0 (October 2016)

Barcelona-Chelsea 3-0 (April 2018)

Barcelona-PSV 4-0 (September 2018)

Impressive, huh?