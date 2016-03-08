How Monchi departure can help Roma sign Torino's Belotti
20 March at 18:15Roma are on the hunt for the heir to Edin Dzeko; the experienced Bosnian striker is not getting any younger and has a contract expiring with the Giallorossi next summer. Roma are interested in someone both proven at the top level but with enough years left in them to make it worth their while. Dzeko will likely remain on at the club for at least the next season; but that won't stop Roma from strengthening their squad.
Strengthening their squad is a must for the Giallorossi; left in somewhat of a crisis after Eusebio Di Francesco's sacking and the departures of a lot of other staff members, including sporting director Monchi. Many view Monchi's departure as damaging for Roma but his replacement could make things a lot easier when pursuing their top transfer target.
Reports have suggested that Roma are interested in signing Torino's sporting director Gianluca Petrachi; with the Italian the club's first choice for filling the empty role. Petrachi is a talented director but, better yet for Roma, could give the club a much better chance at signing Torino forward Andrea Belotti; who the club are reportedly very keen on signing.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments