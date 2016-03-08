Juventus and AC Milan have agreed to swap Leonardo Bonucci and Mattia Caldara. Bonucci will make return to Juventus after wearing the AC Milan shirt for one season. Caldara is set to move to AC Milan after only two non official appearances with the Old Lady.​Gonzalo Higuain has also joined AC Milan on an initial € 18 million loan deal with a € 36 million option to buy. Juventus and AC Milan have valued both Bonucci and Caldara € 35 million.