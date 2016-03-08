How much Chelsea would spend for Sarri and Jorginho

Chelsea are close in on the signing of both Maurizio Sarri and Jorginho. Reports in Italy and UK has been claiming that the former Napoli manager is ‘one step away’ from the Premier League giants but, for now, no update has been released yet.



Antonio Conte, in fact, remains in charge of the Blues while Roman Abramovic and Marina Granovskaia are trying to find an agreement with Aurelio De Laurentiis to hire his former coach.



Il Corriere dello Sport confirms Chelsea will manage to hire Sarri thanks to Jorginho.



The Italian regista seemed to be close to joining Manchester City for € 55 million but Chelsea have reportedly offered € 60 million for both the player and the manager.



Napoli could decide to accept the offer of Chelsea but negotiations between the two parties are still ongoing.



For now, Chelsea seem to be in a pretty big mess as the Blues have begun their preseason trainings without a ‘permanent’ manager.



Jorginho to Chelsea could ‘unlock’ Sarri’s move to London but the Blues need to rush now because there is barely one month left before the end of the transfer window.



