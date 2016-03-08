The Argentine’s season began in earnest this week, scoring a beautiful volley against Tottenham in Champions League action and adding another against Fiorentina as the Nerazzurri strung together three straight wins.

The former Barcelona youth - and current Real Madrid and Juventus target! - had been under pressure to perform after a lacklustre start, and is currently in talks with Inter to renew his current deal and earn as much as €8 million.

The Nerazzurri want to ward off interest from Europe’s greatest clubs, but wife/agent Wanda Nara also added that her husband wants to remain with the San Siro side “for life.”