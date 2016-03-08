How much does Real, Juventus target Mauro Icardi earn?
27 September at 12:25With all this talk of signing a new deal, Inter fans will certainly be interested in knowing how much star striker Mauro Icardi is currently on.
The Argentine’s season began in earnest this week, scoring a beautiful volley against Tottenham in Champions League action and adding another against Fiorentina as the Nerazzurri strung together three straight wins.
The former Barcelona youth - and current Real Madrid and Juventus target! - had been under pressure to perform after a lacklustre start, and is currently in talks with Inter to renew his current deal and earn as much as €8 million.
The Nerazzurri want to ward off interest from Europe’s greatest clubs, but wife/agent Wanda Nara also added that her husband wants to remain with the San Siro side “for life.”
