How much Ibra and Pato would cost AC Milan

AC Milan have been linked with signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexandre Pato in the January transfer window and today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport reveals how much the duo may cost to the Serie A giants.



The former Sweden striker is ready to leave the LA Galaxy and would agree to sign a € 4 million-a-year deal with his former club while Pato has a € 25 million release clause that the Rossoneri are unable to match.



​The Brazilian striker needs to find a solution to leave his current club Tianjin Quanjian and would sign a contract with a lower salary than € 9 million-a-year which is what he currently gets in the Chinese Super League.

