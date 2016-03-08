How much money Juventus will earn every year thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo
22 July at 13:50The impact of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus is going to be a huge one and not only in sporting and footballing terms.
The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star, in fact, is the most followed personality in the World. Twitter, Facebook and Instagram users are simply addicted to CR7 and Juventus have decided to make such a huge investment because of economic reasons as well.
The Old Lady, in fact, has closed the gap with the best European clubs on the pitch but outside of it, there is still a big distance between Juve and clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United and Barcelona, three of the richest clubs in the world.
According to Il Sole 24 Ore, however, Juventus could close the gap with the rest of European giants soon. The signing of Ronaldo, in fact, would allow the Old Lady to gain an extra € 75/100 million-a-year. The Ronaldo effect will have a huge impact on Juventus’ balance sheet although incomes from ticket sales and tv rights are not going to improve as much for the Old Lady who is expected to earn maximum € 34 million extra from these two voices in their balance sheet.
FREE! Download the app of Calciomercato.com - CLICK HERE
GALLERY: Latest social media posts by CR7
Go to comments