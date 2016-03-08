How much sacking Conte would cost Chelsea + how Abramovich is moving to save
23 June at 22:00As Chelsea look to offload former Juventus manager Antonio Conte from their ranks, to bring in Napoli head coach Maurizio Sarri, new developments have suggested that sacking Conte could cost Chelsea big money.
As Conte has a year remaining on his Chelsea contract, he would be owed £9 million, a figure that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is not willing to pay. According to reports from the Daily Star, Abramovich has his lawyers working on how to reduce the cost.
The reports suggest that Abramovich and his legal team could cite the sale of Diego Costa as cause for damages, thus decreasing the amount due to Conte should Chelsea sack him.
Furthermore, according to TuttoSport, Conte has made contact with Real Madrid, PSG and was lined up for Inter Milan if they were to fail to attain Champions League football. Once he departs Chelsea, he will consider his next move but will be in no rush to sign straight away.
