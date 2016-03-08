How new Napoli signing is secret weapon in pursuit of top transfer target

Napoli are having somewhat of an on-the-field revolution this summer. Whilst the likes of Roma, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus have all made huge changes in their staff and upper management, Napoli have remained consistent and will be hoping to use this to their advantage.



However, the club are trying to make big changes on the field. One of the club's top targets for the summer is Real Madrid's wantaway attacking midfielder James Rodriguez. James spent the last two years on loan with Bundesliga side Bayern Munich but the Bavarian club opted not to exercise their right to purchase the player on a permanent deal.



Aurelio de Laurentiis seems set on making Rodriguez Napoli's star signing this summer; as he attempts to give Carlo Ancelotti a squad that can challenge Juventus atop the division. According to what has been reported by Il Mattino, new Napoli signing David Ospina, who completed a permanent move to the club from Arsenal, is going to use his time at the Copa America with compatriot James to convince the midfielder to join the club.



