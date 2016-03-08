How newspapers rated Calhanoglu's show against Atalanta

AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu came with an impressive performance yesterday during the rossoneri's 3-1 win over Atalanta at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia.



Calhanoglu found the back of the net for Milan's second goal as Kryzsztof Piatek scored on either ends of the Turkish midfielders strike, as they helped Milan comeback from 1-0 down to beat the La Dea.



Newspapers have rated Calhanoglu highly, as the midfielders continues to prove why Rino Gattuso wanted to keep him at the club.



GAZZETTA: 7

TUTTOSPORT: 6.5

CALCIOMERCATO.COM: 7.5