How one text from Antonio Conte has cost Chelsea more than €100m
18 January at 10:35The Daily Mirror has looked back on the signings made by the Chelsea, ever since former manager Antonio Conte sent the infamous text to striker Diego Costa. Since that time, Chelsea have spent over €100m on Giroud, Morata, and now Higuain, when it could be argued that in Diego Costa they had the perfect striker to lead the line for them.
While Giroud and Morata can be considered to be expensive mistakes, we will have to wait and see how Higuain fits into the story, and whether Chelsea have finally found a replacement for Costa.
Conte was sacked by Chelsea last summer and the Italian manager is expected to resume his managerial career next season. The former Juventus star rejected an offer by Real Madrid after that their manager Julen Lopetegui was sacked. The Merengues, however, remain a valuable option for his future although both AC Milan and Manchester United have been linked with welcoming his services.
