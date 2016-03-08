How Piatek to AC Milan blocks Chelsea's signings and exits

However, as it seems, this will be cleared up very soon. AC Milan have already reached an agreement in principle with Genoa for Piatek, who is expected to arrive on a permanent transfer for €40m. The player has also reached an agreement with the Rossoneri, set to earn around €2m per year.

As soon as the deal is announced, which reportedly will take place on Tuesday, then Higuain's move to Chelsea will be finalized as well. From there on, the Stamford Bridge side will also be able to give their go-ahead to Atletico Madrid for Morata. In other words, two of their operations depend on Piatek's move to Milan.

Gonzalo Higuain's move to Chelsea has been put on hold temporarily, as Milan will need to secure a replacement before letting the Argentinian go. With that said, the Blues activity has been blocked.