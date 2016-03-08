The future of Paris Saint-Germain star Adrien Rabiot depends on Paul Pogba's possible move to Spanish giants FC Barcelona.The Catalan side had made an offer for Pogba last week and had offered a fee of 50 million euros plus Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes to Manchester United. The Red Devils though, rejected the offer for the French superstar.Tuttosport state that the future of PSG star Adrien Rabiot depends on the whether Pogba makes a switch to Barcelona or not, as Rabiot too is a target for the Catalan side.Pogba and Rabiot are two midfield targets for Barcelona and if not Pogba, they will look to sign Rabiot, whose contract at the club expires next summer and wants to leave PSG this summer.But if unlikely circumstance of Pogba joining Barcelona transpires, Rabiot will come a step close to joining Juventus or Tottenham, who are also eyeing a move for Pogba's compatriot.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)