How Rabiot to Juve could be a double transfer blow for Barcelona





Massimiliano Allegri has asked for reinforcements to remain on the Juventus bench and, in particular, the departments that need reinforcements are the defence and the midfield.



Fabio Paratici, however, is working on another possible free transfer: Adrien Rabiot, who is already certain to leave Paris Saint-Germain and his negotiations with Real Madrid and Barcelona were unsuccessful.



If Rabiot were to arrive in Turin, then Paratici could work on a big transfer for the defence. The first objective remains Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax, who is closely followed by Barcelona. The other options are Benfica's Ruben Dias, who is valued at 60 million, and Raphael Varane, whose future at Real Madrid remains in the balance, even after Zidane's return.



