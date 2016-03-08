Former Inter Milan target Rafinha is close to sealing a move to Real Betis, after a move to the nerazzurri fell through.Rafinha's father Mazinho is currently in Betis to close the deal and it doesn't just mean that Rafinha will not join Inter, but it also means that the nerazzurri will not be able to sell outcast Joao Mario to Betis, who have been linked with the Portuguese midfielder.