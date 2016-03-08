How Raiola can help Roma to land €50m Juve & Barça target
14 October at 13:30Serie A giants Roma could reportedly use their contacts with Mino Raiola to sign Juventus and Barcelona target Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax.
De Ligt has now become one of the best young defenders in Europe, thanks to his performances for club and country. He has appeared seven times in the Eredivisie so far and was part of the Oranje side that picked up an impressive 3-0 win over Germany yesterday.
Suggestions in Holland state that Roma could use their excellent relations with Raiola to secure the services of De Ligt in the near future.
Raiola helped the giallorossi sign Justin Kluivert this past summer and has helped the club multiple times in the past by signing players.
Although Ajax value De Ligt at a point more than 50 million euros, Roma will still have a go at signing the Dutchman as Raiola is close to De Ligt too, despite his agent being someone else.
Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City and Tottenham have also been linked with the youngster over the past few months.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments