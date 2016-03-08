Lyon president Jean Michel Aulas has revealed how Real Madrid ended up resigning Mariano from the grasp of their La Liga rivals Sevilla.It was reported yesterday that the Los Blancos have activated their buy-back clause to resign Mariano a season after they had sold the Brazilian to the French side for a fee of 8 million euros.Aulas was recently asked about how Real managed to sign the striker. He said: "Real Madrid had a right of first refusal. We did not think they were going to use it, but they did it yesterday morning. There are some things to be done, but we will let him go when the agreement is struck and if the medical visit goes well."But we are already trying to find your replacement.""15 days or three weeks ago, Mariano explained that he wanted to leave urgently and he told us he was in contact with Real Madrid. I called Florentino Pérez and he told us he was not interested. "Aulas continued: "Madrid will pay 33 million euros plus three in bonuses, minus the 35 percent they have for the player"Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)