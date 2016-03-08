How Samp, Udinese, Perugia, Genoa and Benevento paid Ronaldo to Juve
07 February at 14:15Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus for € 117 million last summer and today’s edition of La Repubblica analyses the Old Lady’s sales in the last two transfer window: the summer and the winter one.
Yesterday, the Old Lady confirmed the permanent departure of Stefano Sturaro who joined Genoa for € 16.5 million (plus € 1.5 million for the player’s loan). Genoa were supposed to pay € 8.5 million plus € 8 million “after the achievement of determined sporting results” that turned out being the achievement of one point in Serie A. Juve will do the same when their Under 23 squad: when Mauro Zironelli’s side will do one point in the Serie C league, Juve will sign Luca Zanimacchia on a permanent deal for € 3-4 million.
Genoa will also sign Andrea Favilli at the end of the 2019/20 campaign for € 7 million while Samp have an obligation to buy Emil Audero for € 20 million.
This past June, Udinese paid € 20 million for the permanent transfer of Rolando Mandragora. During the same transfer window, Magnani joined Juve from Perugia for € 5 million before joining Sassuolo for the same fee. Perugia also signed Nicola Leali for € 2 million and Benevento did the same with Tello spending € 3 million. In addition to that, at the end of the season, Cagliari will make Alberto Cerri’s move permanent for € 9 million if they manage to survive the current Serie A campaign.
Practically, small Serie A clubs have helped Juventus to sign Cristiano Ronaldo: Benevento paid the 2,5% of his transfer fee, the 2% was paid by Perugia, 17% by Samp and Udinese and the 26% by Genoa.
