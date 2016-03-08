How Samp, Udinese, Perugia, Genoa and Benevento paid Ronaldo to Juve

cristiano ronaldo, juventus, pallone, mano, parma, 2018/19
07 February at 14:15
Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus for € 117 million last summer and today’s edition of La Repubblica analyses the Old Lady’s sales in the last two transfer window: the summer and the winter one.

Yesterday, the Old Lady confirmed the permanent departure of Stefano Sturaro who joined Genoa for € 16.5 million (plus € 1.5 million for the player’s loan). Genoa were supposed to pay € 8.5 million plus € 8 million “after the achievement of determined sporting results” that turned out being the achievement of one point in Serie A. Juve will do the same when their Under 23 squad: when Mauro Zironelli’s side will do one point in the Serie C league, Juve will sign Luca Zanimacchia on a permanent deal for € 3-4 million.

Genoa will also sign Andrea Favilli at the end of the 2019/20 campaign for € 7 million while Samp have an obligation to buy Emil Audero for € 20 million.

This past June, Udinese paid € 20 million for the permanent transfer of Rolando Mandragora. During the same transfer window, Magnani joined Juve from Perugia for € 5 million before joining Sassuolo for the same fee. Perugia also signed Nicola Leali for € 2 million and Benevento did the same with Tello spending € 3 million. In addition to that, at the end of the season, Cagliari will make Alberto Cerri’s move permanent for € 9 million if they manage to survive the current Serie A campaign.

Practically, small Serie A clubs have helped Juventus to sign Cristiano Ronaldo: Benevento paid the 2,5% of his transfer fee, the 2% was paid by Perugia, 17% by Samp and Udinese and the 26% by Genoa.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Genoa
Juventus
Sampdoria
Udinese

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.