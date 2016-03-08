How Sarri blocked Juve’s negotiations with Man Utd for Pogba

As Calciomercato.com's Fabrizio Romano informs , before trying to sacrifice Dybala, the Bianconeri listened to several offers from Douglas Costa, asking for €75m for the explosive and technical winger. Among the teams interested, there were Man Utd.

The Red Devils approached Juventus during a time when Paul Pogba was in fashion for the Turin side, as the Frenchman was pushing for a return. Furthermore, as Romano continues, Man Utd opened to the sale of Pogba in order to start negotiations with Juve for Douglas Costa.





For more news, visit our homepage. Fanio Paratici, Juventus' sporting director, started the negotiations without going into details, as he was still waiting for the Bianconeri's new manager. In the end, the final choice fell to Maurizio Sarri, who decided to block the sale of Costa. As a result, Romano states, the Pogba idea vanished.

​Maurizio Sarri blocked the sale of Douglas Costa, who he considered to be a perfect fit for the 'new Juventus' side. Yet, the Brazilian could have left the Bianconeri at the start of the summer, as the management had more or less decided on the sale.