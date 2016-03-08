How Sarri's Juve will act on the market: from signings, sales to surprises

Juventus are ready to build their new foundations. After it was announced today that Maurizio Sarri is their new manager, the Bianconeri are ready to start working on the transfer market after having planned it for a while now (along with Sarri).



Sales



Sarri's tactical ideas will impose some forced decisions: Joao Cancelo is the first man that is closing in on a departure, not fitting into Sarri's game in the defensive phase. Talks have already advanced well with Man City, and a deal could soon materialize.



In addition to Cancelo, Mandzukic is evaluating his future despite the recent renewal, since Juventus are looking at other strikers. Douglas Costa will be evaluated directly by the coach before a decision is taken.



Sami Khedira is at great risk: Sarri will have Ramsey but also at least one other midfielder, he also wants to bet on Bentancur and Khedira's slow pace could take him away from Turin. Speaking of midfielders, Juan Cuadrado is also expected to leave, as Sarri doesn't rate him.



Last but not least, Mattia Perin could also be on the move. Sarri rarely switches between goalkeepers and thus the Italian could move on to a new adventure. Of course, a decision is yet to be taken though an exit is possible.



Signings



At least one winger will soon arrive in Turin: Federico Chiesa is the chosen one. An agreement will have to be reached with Fiorentina, but the feeling is that Chiesa will push for a move. There will also be a new important striker, the Icardi idea remains the most intriguing yet not the only one, Paratici is at work in this aspect.



The real big shot will be in midfield: Paul Pogba is the main desire, Milinkovic-Savic the alternative but Juve have already promised Sarri a top player in the middle of the field. A right-back will also arrive to replace Cancelo, while in the centre of the defence a big signing shouldn't be ruled out.



Ideas and surprises



Surprises shouldn't be excluded as Juventus have moved quietly in the last few weeks. An example is Isco, one that Paratici likes, though Sarri's take will be decisive. The formation will also decide Paolo Dybala's future. With regards to Pjanic, Sarri will work to change his attitude towards staying at Juventus.



Another potential surprise leads to Nicolò Zaniolo: Roma don't want to sell, but contacts continue between Juve and the agents. In other words, a blitz shouldn't be excluded. Paratici is at work, and now Sarri is officially at the helm. The new Juve is being born, also on the market.



By Fabrizio Romano (translated by Isak Möller)