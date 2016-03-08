How Stefano Pioli's first AC Milan side could look like vs Lecce
13 October at 19:45AC Milan will face Lecce in a week when Serie A resumes after the international break and it will be the first match on the Rossoneri bench for Stefano Pioli, who has been preparing with the team at Milanello for almost a week now.
The former Inter and Fiorentina manager is settling in and is gradually constructing his line-up for his first Serie A encounter as Milan's coach. There will be no huge revolutions but the 53-year-old is ready to make some changes to freshen things up for the team.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport today (via milanlive.it), the defence appears rather outlined with Donnarumma, Conti, Musacchio, Alessio Romagnoli and Theo Hernandez forming the back four.
Meanwhile, the midfield will see some changes. Lucas Biglia is likely to be used in the regista role, where he starred for Pioli's Lazio team in the past. The Argentinian is set to be accompanied by Franck Kessie and Lucas Paqueta on the flanks.
There are also clear ideas for the attack. Suso is set to play on the right, Piatek in the centre, while Rafael Leao on the left side of the attack. Pioli wants to rely on the Portuguese starlet, who has proved to be fundamental from the derby onwards, despite the negative results.
