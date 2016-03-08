How to deal with Abramovic's texts? Ancelotti gives advice to Sarri

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is coming under fire, as Chelsea sit deep in the race for the top 4; rather than their pre-season title race ambitions and bright start to the season. One man who has been there before is the very man who replaced Sarri at his old club Napoli, Carlo Ancelotti. Ancelotti managed Chelsea between 2009 and 2011 and Sky journalist Fabio Caressa revealed something Ancelotti told him about his Chelsea days, which may help current Blues boss Sarri:"Ancelotti told me that Abramovich also texted him, always the same, especially in times when things were not going well. He only sent him a question mark. Instead he, the genius, that is, Carlo, answered him only with an exclamation mark."Caressa also revealed more about the departure of Marek Hamsik:"I can say that a fact is also weighing behind the sale of Hamsik. Having talked to us, Carlo Ancelotti sees Fabian Ruiz more as a central midfielder. Initially he had placed it on the right but saw that he has a great pace from central midfielder. So it is also the will to give space in that area of ​​field to Fabian."

