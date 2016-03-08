How will AC Milan line up with Ibrahimovic?

Here we are: Ibrahimovic to AC Milan. The Swede as accepted the offer of the Rossoneri, and by the end of the year, he should join his teammates on the training ground and thus start his second spell with the club.However, the question that all Rossoneri fans are asking themselves right now is not related to when he will arrive, but rather how Stefano Pioli's side will line-up with the 38-year-old in the squad.By the looks of it, there are two options: the 4-3-3 or the 3-5-2. So far, the manager has only used the former formation, and it's likely that he will continue like this. In other words, Ibrahimovic will be the sole striker in the line-up, supported by the wingers.However, the 3-5-2 is certainly an interesting option, as the likes of Piatek and Leao are eager to show their worth and potentially could improve with Ibrahimovic alongside them. It must be said, though, that Leao holds and advantage in this race.Piatek is simply too static, which wouldn't work in a two-man strike partnership, while Leao relies a lot on his movement to create chances. Of course, these aren't the only two options, as there are loads of possible solutions.