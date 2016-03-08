How will Juventus balance the books with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo?
06 July at 12:40Juventus are on the verge of completing one of the biggest transfers of the summer, if not the century, with the possible arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.
The deal is thought to be progressing at a fast rate, with the player reportedly interested in leaving Madrid and joining Juventus ahead of the new season.
It is likely that Juventus will have to pay €30m a year in wages to the forward; a huge cost for the Old Lady. In addition to this, Ronaldo will cost Juventus around €100 million – making him their record signing, narrowly edging the transfer of Gonzalo Higuain from Napoli for €90 million.
For this move to take place, Juventus will need to balance the books and let some players leave the club.
Firstly, Alex Sandro is heavily rumoured to be moving to Manchester United, with reports indicating that a deal is close. This will help recoup around €60m, whilst the potential departure of either Mario Mandzukic or Gonzalo Higuain is now looking increasingly likely.
Gonzalo Higuain is one of the players that Maurizio Sarri wants to bring with him from Serie A, should he be appointed as manager of Chelsea. Similarly, Daniele Rugani is another target of Sarri’s, yet both these moves hinge on the head coach being officially appointed at Chelsea.
Miralem Pjanic has been a target of Barcelona for some time yet instead it appears as though the Bosnian will be signing a new contract; further increasing Juve’s need to sell the Chelsea-bound contingent and Alex Sandro to Man United. Furthermore, the deal means that Juventus’ chances of signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic or Anthony Martial look non-existent now – with both set to cost far too much to sign as well as Ronaldo.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments