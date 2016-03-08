How would Fiorentina look under Montella?

Montella looks set to return to the Fiorentina bench, but how will his side line up this time round in Florence.

His team, from 2012 to 2015, had shown in more situations to be able to adapt to different tactical choices. But what seemed to be tailored for Fiorentina and Montella at the time was 3-5-2. That under certain circumstances, for certain matches, it could become a 4-3-3 without problems.

And starting from these numbers, it is possible to already imagine a starting eleven which the ex Roma player will draw its new-old team. With a clear goal in mind: to get to the Coppa Italia return match against Atalanta in the best possible way. And then take advantage of the championship races with Bologna and Juventus to break in legs.

A hypothetical 3-5-2 with Lafont in goal would see Milenkovic-Pezzella-Vitor Hugo forming the defensive line. The midfield, at least in 4/5 of its members, would be fairly obvious. With Edimilson between Veretout and Benassi and Biraghi on the left. While with regard to the right lane a real tactical doubt would open up: to adapt Chiesa as with Paulo Sousa or to trust Mirallas? And if this were to be the case, both Muriel and Simeone would find space in attack.

What if it was 4-3-3? At that point, the little aeroplane would probably not be too different from that of Pioli. With Milenkovic and Biraghi on the outside, Pezzella and Vitor Hugo in the middle. In the middle, in the classic directorial position, the greater quality of Veretout could be compared to Edimilson. While in front, even with so many questions, the light trident solution with Chiesa and Mirallas in support of Muriel would not be discarded.

Ideas and formations that must obviously be confirmed by the first training sessions, even if there seems to be little doubt about one thing. Regardless of the form, Fiorentina and Montella will have more control and possession than what was seen with Pioli.