Howedes: 'Every player at Juventus got a Ferrari for winning Scudetto'

11 December at 13:45
The Lokomotiv Moscow player spent one season with Juvventus and commented on his experiences working with the worlds best.

The German joined the Italian champions on a one year loan deal but struggled for game time and now lines up for Russian side. 

"The year before I came, every player got a Ferrari as thanks for the championship, or if he did not want a car, a monetary bonus in the appropriate amount," Howedes told Goal.com.

Anthony Privetera

