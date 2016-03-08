Howedes: 'Every player at Juventus got a Ferrari for winning Scudetto'
11 December at 13:45The Lokomotiv Moscow player spent one season with Juvventus and commented on his experiences working with the worlds best.
The German joined the Italian champions on a one year loan deal but struggled for game time and now lines up for Russian side.
"The year before I came, every player got a Ferrari as thanks for the championship, or if he did not want a car, a monetary bonus in the appropriate amount," Howedes told Goal.com.
For more news, visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments