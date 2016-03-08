The Napoli fans still have in their eyes the splendid performance offered by the Azzurri in their Champions League clash against Paris Saint Germain. Thanks to Carlo Ancelotti, Napoli have acquired an increasingly European mentality. Now the club is working to lock down the most important players of the squad, a base on which to build ambitions for the future.

CONTACTS FOR HYSAJ - The contacts between the sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli and the agent of Hysaj Mario Giuffredi are going on. The goal of the Albanian national's entourage is to adapt the contract from € 1.8 to a season with a deadline of 2021. The request is € 3 million but can be closed on € 2.5: possible positive ending of the deal in December. Another important issue to be solved is that relating to the € 50 million clause valid only for abroad: the player representative would like to remove it.



DIFFICULTY FOR ZIELINSKI - Zielinski is on everyone's lips. Followed by Liverpool and Bayern Munich, the former Udinese currently earns 1.1 million a season. His situation for Napoli is a real priority, the intention is to lock down the Polish midfielder, considered indispensable by Carlo Ancelotti. The agents request is € 3.5 million per season, Giuntoli is still at € 2.5 million. But the main point of discord is that relating to the clause, now at € 65 million, while Napoli’s president De Laurentiis wants to raise it significantly, bringing it to almost 130 million euro.