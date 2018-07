Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus and Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli says Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj.“Ronaldo at Juventus, Ancelotti at Napoli - it will be a beautiful fight,” Hysaj told Sky.“There’s also Inter and others who are preparing well, it’ll be a league seasonthat everyone will be watching. The Scudetto? We believe for all the competitions we play in, then we’ll see how it ends.”CLICK HERE FOR MORE SERIE A NEWS