Hysaj’s agent hints at possible contract extension talks

Italian Serie A giants Napoli’ right-back Elseid Hysaj’s agent has hinted at possible contract extension talks in the coming months.Mario Giuffredi, while talking to the Radio Punto Nuovo , said that he wants his client to stay calm about the possible contract situation."He had a small injury with the national team and now he is recovering from it,” said Giuffredi. “Renewal? We will have to wait for the next few months [before it will begin]. However, for now, I just want him [Hysaj] to stay calm about the situation and he knows that he has given a lot to Napoli over the years.”Hysaj, who joined the Naples-based outfit in the summer of 2015, has a contract with the club till 2021.Till now, the 25-year-old has represented Napoli in 134 league matches over the course of four full seasons.