Hysaj’s agent hints at possible contract extension talks
20 September at 18:40Italian Serie A giants Napoli’ right-back Elseid Hysaj’s agent has hinted at possible contract extension talks in the coming months.
Mario Giuffredi, while talking to the Radio Punto Nuovo, said that he wants his client to stay calm about the possible contract situation.
"He had a small injury with the national team and now he is recovering from it,” said Giuffredi. “Renewal? We will have to wait for the next few months [before it will begin]. However, for now, I just want him [Hysaj] to stay calm about the situation and he knows that he has given a lot to Napoli over the years.”
Hysaj, who joined the Naples-based outfit in the summer of 2015, has a contract with the club till 2021.
Till now, the 25-year-old has represented Napoli in 134 league matches over the course of four full seasons.
