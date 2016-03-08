Hysaj says goodbye to Napoli, ‘I need a change, I’m ready for a new adventure'

Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj spoke to the Albanian broadcaster Digitalb, stating that he will leave Napoli this summer: "I am absolutely ready for a new adventure, because I need to change, I am not the type who always likes being in the same team and in the same environment and tell me that I feel good, that I don't want anything more. I want to have new experiences, get to know a new country, new people and a new team, maybe try to win something. For me the years at Napoli are over and I hope to find a team to give me what I need."

The Albanian’s words will alert the likes of Inter and Chelsea who have both been linked with the full-back previously, as well as Atletico Madrid, who recently made an enquiry about his valuation. Napoli have already brought in Giovanni Di Lorenzo from newly relegated Empoli to replace Hysaj.