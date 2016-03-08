I always wanted to stay at Juventus: Dybala
08 October at 14:54Italian Serie A giants Juventus star striker Paulo Dybala has been in the news all summer where he was linked with a move away from the Turin-based club.
The strongest of those rumours came from England where Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly closing in on the signature of the former Palermo striker.
However, the Argentina international, while talking to Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com, has revealed that his intention was always to stay in Turin.
"I thought about [leaving] it, yes, but I always knew in football everything can change quickly,” said Dybala. “You never know how the market goes until the last day, but I wanted to stay here, I wanted to continue my career at Juventus.
I think I can still give so much to this shirt and I am very happy with what I have shown against Inter."
The 25-year-old scored team’s first goal in their recent 2-1 win against league rivals Inter Milan whereas his countrymen Gonzalo Higuain scored the team’s second on the night.
Surprisingly, both players were in contention of leaving the club in the recently concluded summer transfer window, but Dybala believes that he and the former Napoli striker has responded well on the pitch.
“Both me and Higuain spoke little of everything that has happened in the summer,” he said. “But we wanted to stay at Juventus and perform well for the club. And well, look we both scored against Inter. It's better to talk on the pitch with facts.”
In another interview with Corriere della Sera cited by Calciomercato.com, Dybala shared his opinion that new manager Maurizio Sarri is more offensive than former manager Massimiliano Allegri.
“They are very different as a way of playing and you can already see that,” he said. “With Allegri, we have achieved many things, but I think Sarri is a little more offensive and you can already see that.”
