'I came here to win!', 'Honored to play for this club': Juve stars react to Serie A title on social media
21 April at 09:45Juventus managed to secure their 8th consecutive Serie A title yesterday after defeating Fiorentina 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium. With this, the Bianconeri managed to win their second title of the season after prevailing in the Italian Supercup against Milan, although there is still the feeling of disappointment after Allegri's men failed to make an impression in the Champions League.
For some of the players it was their first Scudetto, for example, Joao Cancelo, Emre Can or the star of the team Cristiano Ronaldo, while others have been a part of this impressive journey from the very beginning, like Giorgio Chiellini or Andrea Barzagli.
Despite securing the title 5 rounds in advance, Allegri's men still have something to play for, that is to equal or break several Serie A records. With the focus set only on the final matches of the season, the team can play with a more free mind and perhaps write pages of the league's history.
Click on the gallery to see the reactions of Juventus players to the clubs' eighth consecutive Serie A title.
Go to comments