I could’ve joined Inter, says Casemiro
16 October at 18:40Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s defensive midfielder Casemiro has revealed that he was close to joining Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan in 2014.
The 27-year-old spent a season in Portugal with FC Porto in 2014-15 and while talking to Movistar Deportes, the Brazil international revealed that he came close to joining the Milan-based club during that time but instead joined Porto because of the former Real manager Julen Lopetegui.
"I had the chance to go to Inter and Sevilla,” he said. “But Lopetegui convinced me to come to Porto and it was the best decision of my life.”
Casemiro has represented Real in 128 league matches where he has scored three goals as well.
