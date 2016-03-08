We have another classic line to be added to the annals of bitter football rivalries

​Former Marseille star Andre-Pierre Gignac - a former target of AC Milan - has thrown some major shade at Paris Saint-Germain, claiming that he’d rather freeze to death than play for them!

He is a former Marseille star, but quit his beloved club in 2015 when his deal ran out to join Tigres in Mexico, where he has banged in a stunning 81 goals in 146 games, quickly becoming a club figure in Mexico City.

“I’d rather freeze to death than put on a Rayados [CF Monterey] or PSG jersey,” he said when asked about his future.

He was recently linked to a return to France (where he also starred for Toulouse) via Monaco, something he did admit in an interview.

“There was contact but the truth is that Monaco buy young players to sell them on later, they want to develop them to sell them, like M’Bappé, Lemar… I don’t think it would be good for me to return to France if it wasn’t Marseille.”

OM and PSG’s rivalry has always been a heated one (away fans couldn’t travel to the Derby for quite a while), with the likes of Modeste M’Bami, Fabrice Fiorèse, Gaby Heinze and many others choosing to swap one side for the other, earning the fans’ contempt as a result.

Gignac certainly doesn’t want to do that, but it really does sound like he bleeds white and blue, having scored 77 goals in five seasons with OM.