'I know what I want, I'll be back soon', Mourinho calls Inter?

Mourinho targets June return as he rejects "three or four" job offers!



Watch "Special One, Special Memories" https://t.co/R1PH5MwY8b#beINMourinho pic.twitter.com/XDR5zeGUzk — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) 23 marzo 2019

José Mourinho is looking for his next destination after being sacked by Manchester United in December. Inter fans are dreaming of his return at the San Siro and the Special One has left a door open to a possible return. Speaking with BeInSports, the Portuguese manager said: "What I have in mind is that I would like to be back in the summer for a new club and a new pre-season. I know exactly what I don't want, that's why I had to say already no to three or four different offers. I know what I want. Not a specific club but the nature of the club that I want"."I am not getting bored, I am not living like I was on holiday. I will be back and I will be more prepared than what I was. I love football as a daily job, I like games and I want to work in a club".