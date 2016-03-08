Iachini: 'Bennacer is like Pirlo, Giampaolo is ready for Milan'

Ex-Empoli coach Giuseppe Iachini spoke to Milannews.it as he talked about Bennacer, Krunic and Marco Giampaolo. Here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Bennacer? I had the pleasure to use him right in front of our back-line, he played in a similar role to Sensi with Sassuolo. Bennacer did great, he improved so much and he still can improve a lot. Milan? Well I think that Milan made an incredible move to acquire him. Krunic? He also improved a lot. He is very strong but he also has a lot of quality. They both are very nice additions for Milan. Bennacer like Pirlo? Well Pirlo started in a more offensive role but he then exploded once he was used in front of the back-line. Bennacer was also an offensive player but he really developed when we played him deeper in our formation similar to Pirlo or Verratti. Giampaolo? He gained a lot of experience and I surely think that he is ready for Milan'. More to come...