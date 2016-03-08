Iago Falque: 'I am close to signing a new deal at Torino'
09 October at 19:30Torino star Iago Falque has revealed that he is close to signing a new deal at the Turin based side and an agreement is very close.
The winger has been one of Torino's most important players over the past few seasons and he has appeared five times in the Serie A this season, assisting once and he is yet to score a goal.
Falque, who has previously played for Barcelona, Juventus and Tottenham and even Real Madrid, was recently talking to Sky Sports about his future and he revealed that he is close to signing a new deal at Torino.
He said: "The renewal? We are close to the agreement. We are talking about it and there is availability both from mine that from the club about it.
"I am doing very fine here and I hope to achieve double figures again this year."
Since having joined from Roma two years ago, Falque has notched up very similar figures in two seasons. Last season, he scored 12 times and assisted eight times and his figures during his first season were very much the same.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
