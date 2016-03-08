Ibrahimovic decision to influence Kean's future?
21 November at 10:00Mino Raiola is working to kill two birds with one stone in the attackers market in January.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes himself available on a free transfer from the Los Angeles Galaxy, with which he expires at the end of December. The choice of the 38-year-old Swede can influence the future of another player assisted by the same agent: Moise Kean.
According to the Corriere dello Sport (via calciomercato.com), if Ibra were to return to Milan, Bologna would turn to the young Italian from Everton (formerly Juventus), also sought by Rome as well as by the Rossoneri themselves.
Anthony Privetera
