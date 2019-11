Mino Raiola is working to kill two birds with one stone in the attackers market in January.Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes himself available on a free transfer from the Los Angeles Galaxy, with which he expires at the end of December. The choice of the 38-year-old Swede can influence the future of another player assisted by the same agent: Moise Kean.According to the Corriere dello Sport ( via calciomercato.com) , if Ibra were to return to Milan, Bologna would turn to the young Italian from Everton (formerly Juventus), also sought by Rome as well as by the Rossoneri themselves.Anthony Privetera