Ibra-Donnarumma, double match: Raiola and AC Milan ready for action
15 February at 18:00On one side, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, on the other Gianluigi Donnarumma. Between AC Milan and, above all, Mino Raiola, the agent of both players, who is ready to take action and decide the future of both superstars.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via milannews.it), the "double match" Ibrahimovic-Donnarumma is open and nothing is decided, with the possibility of many surprises emerging from now until the end of the season, especially with regards to the future of the young goalkeeper.
Raiola spoke to Milannews.it yesterday about the future of both his clients and opened up on the possibility of Zlatan Ibrahimovic retiring at the end of the season, teasing Milan with the mention of a 'half project' at the club.
The words of Raiola confirm that if Ibrahimovic will have fun and will be happy, he will continue but it cannot be excluded that at the end of the season he may decide to hang his boots and dedicate himself to something else. The 'half' project' mentioned by Raiola could, in fact, lead Ibrahimovic from the field to the office, also at the club. It will be the attacker himself who will decide.
The real mountain to climb, however, is the renewal of Donnarumma. "Nothing is impossible but we have never talked about it," Raiola said. The goalkeeper's contract at the San Siro expires in 2021 and time is running out. The ball is in Milan's court and the management will have to analyze the matter from both an economic and sporting point of view. However, at this point, a departure seems to be the most likely option in June.
