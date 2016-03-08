Ibra drops major future hint amid Napoli and Inter rumours
29 October at 14:30Veteran Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is destined to leave LA Galaxy and there is much speculation in regards to where he will end up in the future. There has been a consensus that he will return to Europe, with Italy and Spain listed as the most likely destinations for the talented yet aged forward.
On his official Instagram page today, Ibrahimovic dropped a potential hint about his future, publishing a video where he says: 'Hello Spain. Guess what? I'm coming back.' It is unsure as to whether this is a definitive hint about his footballing future or perhaps just a marketing campaign for one of the striker's brands. However, those hoping for Ibra to return to Italy may take this as a worrying indicator.
Both Inter Milan and Napoli are reportedly keen on the player but he could now end up in La Liga.
Zlatan to La Liga confirmed?! pic.twitter.com/SBsKm6JMLA— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 29, 2019
