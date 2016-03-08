Ibra: 'Mou said I couldn't do it, I showed him I could do more'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals an interesting anecdote about Jose Mourinho, in an interview with the Mirror telling an episode dating back to the 2008-09 season.



The big Swede and Mou and enjoyed a successful season in Milan, with Ibra finishing top goalscorer that season.



"At Inter I had a situation in which we had a bad time and he criticized me in front of the rest of the team, I was about to receive a prize as the best player in Italy and he said ‘when you go on that stage and receive your prize you should be ashamed for the way you are playing now "You don't deserve it”’



‘It is nothing new that he criticizes the players, but it all depends on how you react and how you take it. I told myself that I would get out of the locker room and show that I could do more and better".





