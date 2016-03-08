Ibra: ‘Mourinho can’t work miracles. The derby winner…'
18 October at 18:15Former AC Milan and Inter striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave his prediction on the Milan derby on Sky Sport: “These games are always spectacular. As a player and as a fan. I hope we will see a good game and that people will have fun. I hope the best team wins, but you know that after the game. I wish both teams good luck.”
Speaking about his former boss José Mourinho, Ibra said (quotes via Ilbianconero): “Everybody criticizes him, but not for the results. It’s for his personality and his way of being: I feel in his same situation. When these things happen we have a similar way to react. We say things, but we do it our way.”
“Media criticize when things don’t go well, sometimes criticisms are too personally, some other times exaggerated or for jealousy. It’s part of this world, Mourinho can’t work miracles, but if you need somebody to win the Premier League, he is the man.”
