'Ibra returns home', 'What a mercato!' - Today's front pages of Italian newspapers

Corriere Dello Sport opted for a similar topic on their front page, writing about Ibrahimovic and Kean, who both are set to return to Serie A. The latter is unhappy at Everton, and Bologna are now ready to make a move. "Ibra and Kean anti-crisis", it reads.

Tuttosport brought up the big moves of this mercato, along with the words "What a mercato!". From Dani Olmo, who is being chased by Roma, Juventus and Real Madrid, to the fact that Zlatan is close to a return.

Check our gallery to see the front pages.

​Ibrahimovic is edging closer to AC Milan, at least that's what Gazzetta Dello Sport are highlighting on their front page this morning. "Return home, Ibra" it reads. The big Swede could join the Rossoneri on a free transfer very soon.