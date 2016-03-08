Ibrahimovic accuses Sweden coach of racism
13 October at 22:30While waiting for the match against Spain, the Swedish environment is shaken by the words of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. On the occasion of the inauguration of the statue dedicated to him in Malmoe, the Los Angeles Galaxy striker launched heavy accusations against the current Sweden coach, Jan Andersson.
The player of Bosnian-Croatian origin pointed out that the coach did not summon "immigrant" players for his first list.
"In his first call, what happened? How many players of different origin were included? Nobody. They asked him for explanations and he whimpered. Then starting the next games he started calling players with non-Swedish origins but only to be politically correct," he said.
Ibra also accused Andersson of having destroyed what he had built 'in twenty years', referring to a national team that reflected the Swedish multicultural connotation, and of having given more opportunities to veterans like Granqvist and Berg, even talking about a 'cult'.
