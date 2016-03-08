Ibrahimovic awaits certainties on the coach before deciding AC Milan future
25 April at 15:00First the choice of the coach, then the future. As reported by Corriere della Sera (via milanlive.it), this is the thought of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swede is awaiting the decision on the next manager of AC Milan to then issue the verdict on his future. It will obviously not be the only necessary condition but it will be decisive to understand what will happen.
The game is open and much will depend on Elliott's move. In fact, if Stefano Pioli were to be confirmed on the Milan bench, the changes of Ibrahimovic's permanence at the San Siro would increase a lot.
But if the club prefers Ralf Rangnick to take over, the fate of the Swede could also change. For now, Ibrahimovic leaves all options open and takes time. The face-to-face meeting with Ivan Gazidis will be decisive, firstly via Skype and then live. Ibra does not intend to act as a lightning rod and if the project convinces him, he will stay. Otherwise, it will be goodbye.
But for now, there have been no renewal proposals from the ownership, as there are still too many uncertainties and variables involved, starting with the name of the coach, going from the budget to the various scenarios. Moreover, Elliot would not like to make rash decisions before the league campaign ends.
