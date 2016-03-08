Ibrahimovic case offers Juventus hope for Ronaldo suspension
20 September at 15:30Juventus emerged as 2-0 victors over La Liga club Valencia in Spain yesterday evening, getting their UEFA Champions League campaign off to a flying, yet turbulent, start. The reason behind the turbulence was the sending off of Cristiano Ronaldo in the first half, after he appeared to make contact with the head of, or some say pulled the hair of, Valencia’s Murillo.
Juventus and their fans are hoping for the suspension to be overturned, as there is a lot of suspicion about whether or not Juve’s €110million man really should have been sent off. It didn’t matter in the end as Juve returned home with all three points but they would ideally like the 33-year-old forward available for the next European games, including a return for the forward against former club Manchester United at Old Trafford.
There are two historic cases which offer Juventus hope for the ban being overturned, both involving Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Whilst playing for Paris Saint-Germain, Ibrahimovic was sent off against Valencia, in 2013, and Chelsea, in 2015.
