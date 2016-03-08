I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you @lagalaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans - you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues...Now go back to watch baseball pic.twitter.com/kkL6B6dJBr — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 13, 2019

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract with LA Galaxy expires at the end of December, and the striker has just confirmed that it won't be renewed. Therefore, it's only a matter of time before his next destination will be revealed.In recent days, the big Swede has been linked with the likes of Bologna, AC Milan, Napoli and AS Roma. In other words, he's not lacking options, although it remains to be seen how concrete the interest from those clubs is. That said, he seems to have made his mind up.On Twitter, he published a brilliant farewell message to MLS and the American people, urging them to 'go back to watch baseball'. However, the message also confirmed that he doesn't intend to retire, which makes Serie A a concrete possibility for him."I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you LA Galaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans - you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues...Now go back to watch baseball," he wrote.In the coming days, more information should arrive on the matter, especially after this big signal.