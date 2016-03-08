Ibrahimovic criticises CR7: 'It is not a challenge to go to one of the best clubs'

13 February at 21:45
Former Juventus forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave an interview to DAZN today, in which he discussed both the Champions League and Juve's Cristiano Ronaldo - as he attempted to pick a favourite for the tournament and defend his prior comments about Juve's €110m summer 2018 signing.

ON THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - "This year it is very open, there is not a team superior to the other nor a favorite for the final victory. I'll be supporting my old teams: PSG, Manchester, Juventus and Barcelona, Inter have unfortunately been eliminated, Milan are not there, there are four teams, I hope one of them wins."

CRISTIANO RONALDO - "I did not say he was not great; I said it was not a challenge to choose Juventus. It's not a challenge to go to one of the strongest teams in the world, maybe it depends on what you mean by challenge. To me, it means taking a team and bringing it up. This is a challenge. In any case it is a great purchase for Italian football because thanks to him, the Serie A grows, which is my second home."

