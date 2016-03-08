Ibrahimovic criticises CR7: 'It is not a challenge to go to one of the best clubs'

Former Juventus forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave an interview to DAZN today, in which he discussed both the Champions League and Juve's Cristiano Ronaldo - as he attempted to pick a favourite for the tournament and defend his prior comments about Juve's €110m summer 2018 signing."This year it is very open, there is not a team superior to the other nor a favorite for the final victory. I'll be supporting my old teams: PSG, Manchester, Juventus and Barcelona, Inter have unfortunately been eliminated, Milan are not there, there are four teams, I hope one of them wins.""I did not say he was not great; I said it was not a challenge to choose Juventus. It's not a challenge to go to one of the strongest teams in the world, maybe it depends on what you mean by challenge. To me, it means taking a team and bringing it up. This is a challenge. In any case it is a great purchase for Italian football because thanks to him, the Serie A grows, which is my second home."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.