Ibrahimovic criticizes VAR: 'The referee was drinking coffee. I am the MLS'
23 April at 13:00Zlatan Ibrahimovic, currently playing for Los Angeles Galaxy in the MLS, spoke to the media after the match against Houston Dynamo, criticizing the referee.
"We talked about it last time. The referee can commit an error on the field but whoever is above or wherever it is, looking at the replay, he can't. They showed it even while we were looking and the foul was clearly out of the area and therefore not a penalty," he said.
"I don't want to complain too much but I think the referee was drinking coffee while what happened was happening and he didn't see the match. The referee didn't even go to see it.
"I don't know if it's a matter of ego. I don't want to bee to critical and I don't want to exaggerate or something like that because the MLS could punish me but I'm the MLS so I'm not worried," the former Juventus, AC Milan and Inter striker added.
