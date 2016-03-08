Ibrahimovic guides Leao straight away: his mission at AC Milan is clear

Against Sampdoria yesterday, the Swede made his second debut for the club and his intentions were clear straight away. As Corriere Della Sera highlights this morning ( via MilanNews.it ), a great example of the matter is Rafael Leao, who was consoled by Ibrahimovic after a mistake.

An incident which indicates how the 38-year-old has changed the environment at Milanello. Zlatan is no longer the same man that left the club eight years ago. He is more forgiving and patient, willing to help the young players turn their talent into quality.

Obviously, he has every right to be upset with the performance, but he also understands the difficult moment that the team is going through. Therefore, he wants to be a point of reference for his teammates; one who can help them get the spirit back.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's mission is crystal clear: he must help AC Milan improve. And to do so, in addition to shaking things up on the pitch, he will try to be a guide for the many young players in the squad, who all have suffered in the first half of this season.